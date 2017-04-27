FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lazard quarterly profit jumps 61 pct
April 27, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

Lazard quarterly profit jumps 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a 61 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its financial advisory and asset management businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $107.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $637.4 million from $510.1 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

