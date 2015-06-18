MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names Leopold Arminjon portfolio manager

June 18 (Reuters) - Lazard Asset Management LLC, a unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd, hired Leopold Arminjon as a portfolio manager and analyst.

He will be based in London, where he will run a new European long/short equity strategy to be launched later this year.

Prior to joining Lazard, Arminjon, who has 18 years of investment experience in European equities, was lead portfolio manager at Henderson Global Investors for the Henderson Horizon Pan-European Alpha Fund and the Alphagen Tucana Fund. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)