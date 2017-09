BRIEF-La Z-Boy Q2 earnings per share $0.31

Nov 19 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy In : * Boy reports fiscal 2014 second-quarter results * Q2 sales $366.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $349.4 million * Says increases dividend by 50% * Q2 earnings per share $0.31 * Increased its quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.06 per share * Says same-store written sales for the La Z-boy furniture galleries store

network increased 9.8% for second quarter * Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $349.4 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage