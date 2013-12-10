Landesbank Berlin expects to pass bank health checks

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ailing German public-sector lender Landesbank Berlin (LBB) expects to pass an industrywide health check by the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority without asking its owners for extra capital, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“From today’s point of view, we will be able to meet the regulatory capital demands on our own steam,” Johannes Evers said.

The bank expects to have a Core Tier 1 capital ratio under the fully-loaded Basel III bank rules of 7.5 percent of risk-weighted assets this year and of 8.8 percent by 2018, he added.

LBB is currently being re-shaped into a Berlin-based savings bank and has agreed to sell most of its capital markets business to Frankfurt-based DekaBank. High costs for reducing its capacities is weighing on its earnings.

About 400 German savings banks bought LBB for more than 5.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in 2007. They have already booked billions in writedowns and currently see LBB’s enterprise value at 2.2-2.4 billion euros.

Eastern Germany’s savings banks have said they have written down their LBB stake to 1 euro. ($1=0.7289 euros) (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich)