#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

LBBW says is well positioned for ECB stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest public-sector lender LBBW said it is well prepared for the upcoming balance sheet health checks being carried out by the European Central Bank.

“The bank is well positioned for the regulatory demands of regulators, like the imminent asset quality review and the upcoming stress test”, the bank said in its third-quarter earnings statement on Wednesday.

LBBW said that its core tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.6 percent under Basel III in its most stringent form as of September 30. Net earnings for the first nine months rose 4 percent to 319 million euros. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Thomas Atkins)

