Former Deutsche Bank exec Neske to head LBBW- sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank board member Rainer Neske is to be named chief executive of Germany’s biggest state-backed landesbank lender LBBW, three sources familiar with the matter said.

LBBW’s supervisory board is to meet later on Tuesday, the sources said. Neske is expected to take the helm at LBBW later this year.

German online magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier on Tuesday that Neske, who was responsible for retail business at Deutsche Bank, would replace current LBBW CEO Hans-Joerg Vetter, who would step down early. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)