#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 6 years ago

Watchdog OKs LBBW real estate takeover by Patrizia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - The German cartel office has cleared the takeover of LBBW real estate assets worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by Patrizia Immobilien.

The transaction was permitted without any preconditions, the competition watchdog said on its web site on Friday.

A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien last month agreed to buy the 21,500 flats of Germany’s biggest public-sector bank.

LBBW launched the sale of the assets last year to comply with European Union requirements following a bailout in the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze)

