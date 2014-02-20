LBBW says completes restructuring, posts 2013 profit

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest public sector lender LBBW, which took a state bailout during the financial crisis, said on Thursday it will remain profitable this year after completing an overhaul of its business.

Chief Executive Hans-Joerg Vetter said the bank will pay back one 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in hybrid capital to its owners and expects to pass European bank health checks later this year.

LBBW, like other regional state-owned lenders known as landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a 5 billion euro capital injection in 2009, funded with taxpayer money, and an additional 12.7 billion euros in loan guarantees.

In a rare case of a European bank’s entire executive board being held accountable for actions in the run-up to the 2008/9 global financial crisis, LBBW’s board is on trial accused of failing to disclose risks and playing down the severity of the bank’s problems.

After the bailout, LBBW also missed payments on securities such as profit participation certificates and silent participations - debt/equity hybrids without voting rights - which it is now repaying.

LBBW’s core tier 1 capital ratio stood at 12.6 percent at the end of 2013, well above the 7 percent requirement as of 2019, when measured under the most strict interpretation of new bank capital rules known as Basel III.

“With this capital base we are well positioned for the upcoming stress test (of the European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority),” Vetter said in a statement.

Net 2013 earnings decreased 15.4 percent to 337 million euros as the bank’s interest income shrank and as it set aside more money for bad loans and paid higher taxes. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)