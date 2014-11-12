FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's LBBW clears out toxic assets, profit rises
November 12, 2014

Germany's LBBW clears out toxic assets, profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest public sector lender LBBW, which took a state bailout during the financial crisis, has reduced its portfolio of toxic assets to 3 billion euros (3.7 billion) from 95 billion in 2008.

Since the beginning of the year, it has shed 8 billion euros in assets, including a large transaction it struck in August, the bank said on Wednesday.

LBBW reiterated it expects 2014 earnings to stagnate, after seeing net profit in the first nine months edge up to 234 million euros from 226 million a year earlier.

LBBW reported its core capital ratio rose to 14.8 percent at the end of June from 13.1 percent at the end of December.

$1 = 0.8030 euro Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
