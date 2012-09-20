FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's Publicis to buy LBi in 416 mln euro deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-France's Publicis to buy LBi in 416 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Offer at 2.85 euros a share
    * Bid at 7.5 pct approved by LBi board
    * Shares have gained 52 pct this year


    PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Publicis has agreed to
acquire Dutch ad agency LBi International NV in a deal
valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the
French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital
advertising.
    The 2.85 euro-a-share offer, which LBi's board has accepted,
is at a 7.5 percent premium to the ad agency's closing share
price on Thursday. 
    The deal is the latest in a flurry of M&A activity among ad
agencies as the larger groups buy up the few remaining faster
growing digitally-focused smaller shops.
    "The acquisition of LBi is another step forward in further
strengthening our digital operations" Publicis Chief Executive
Maurice Lévy said in a statement.
    Publicis's existing digital units include Digitas, Razorfish
and Rosetta.
    Martin Sorrell's advertising giant WPP bought
award-winning digital agency AKQA in June to tap into its
success across social media. In a larger deal, Japanese ad giant
Dentsu agreed to buy marketing group Aegis in July.
    LBi, whose shares are up 52 percent so far this year, had
announced in June that it was in preliminary talks with
potential buyers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.