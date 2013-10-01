FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commodity benchmarks could fall under UK regulatory scrutiny
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 1, 2013 / 5:24 PM / 4 years ago

Commodity benchmarks could fall under UK regulatory scrutiny

Clara Denina

2 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Key commodities benchmarks could be subject to UK market abuse rules, a British financial markets regulator said on Tuesday, with stiff fines or prison sentences possible as punishments for the manipulation of prices.

Global financial markets have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators following the scandal around the manipulation of interest rates -- namely the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

“After the Libor scandal, we started to look at various benchmarks,” Don Groves, technical specialist at the Financial Conduct Authority, told a gold industry conference in Rome.

The Financial Services Act 2012 brought Libor under UK regulatory oversight, making it a criminal offence for knowingly making false or misleading statements relating to benchmark-setting.

“If the HM Treasury decides that other things like gold... should be covered as a benchmark, then we will add those to the list,” Groves said.

Libor is the estimated interest rate set daily by leading London banks at which they would be charged when borrowing from other banks.

The gold market has its own equivalent -- the Gold Forward Offered Rates (GOFO) -- at which dealers will lend gold on swap against U.S. dollars.

“I don’t want to give you the impression that the UK is picking on bullion  (but) I believe in the medium- long term politicians will want the regulators to focus on consumers’ issues,” Groves said.

“So if you think about it, things like natural gas, oil, electricity there are a lot of commodities out there and I think that we are probably eventually going to see something like a benchmark for those particular commodities.”

The London Bullion Market Association said on Sunday it could charge its member banks more or even disband GOFO due to the string of new regulations in the financial markets. (Writing by Susan Thomas, editing by Veronica Brown and)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.