LBMA asks for bids to provide gold trading, clearing services
October 9, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

LBMA asks for bids to provide gold trading, clearing services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it has asked exchanges and technology firms to bid for services such as a gold exchange or a clearing platform to make the London market more transparent and liquid.

“This is to investigate opportunities for greater market transparency through, for example, trade reporting and also increased trading efficiency via enhanced IT solutions,” the LBMA said in a release.

The deadline for responses is Nov. 16. A group of market makers, banks and other firms will decide on the winning bid.

Currently, more than $5 trillion a year of gold transactions are made over the counter as opposed to a centralised exchange. (Reporting by Clara Denina. editing by Pratima Desai and Adrian Croft)

