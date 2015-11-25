Twenty firms interested in reforming London gold market -LBMA

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Wednesday that 20 firms, including exchanges, brokers and data vendors have expressed an interest in providing clearing services or reporting technology to make the gold market more liquid.

“Twenty entities have submitted 17 responses to its recent RFI (Request for Information) process,” the LBMA said in a news release.

The responses will be evaluated by a group that the LBMA has set up to decide on the winning bid made up of market makers including HSBC and JP Morgan, other banks involved in the bullion market, as well as other firms. (Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)