Japan LCD equipment maker says major panel makers eyeing investment
January 15, 2013

Japan LCD equipment maker says major panel makers eyeing investment

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japanese LCD panel equipment maker V Technology Co said on Tuesday it had received a 2.3 billion yen ($26 million) order from a major Chinese liquid crystal display panel maker.

V Technology’s statement came soon after a report in the Nikkei newspaper that Apple Inc had slashed orders for screens hit LCD makers’ shares in Japan and South Korea.

V Technology, which supplies equipment used to make smartphone and flat TV displays, said in a media release it had been approached by at least one other major LCD panel maker planning a new production line.

