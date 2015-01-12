FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 12, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Aspial, Fragrance offer to take over LCD Global Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A joint venture by Singaporean property firms Aspial Corporation Ltd and Fragrance Group Ltd has offered to take over LCD Global Investments Ltd for up to S$313.8 million ($235.76 million), the companies said on Monday.

The buyer has offered S$0.33 per share in cash if LCD cancels or defers a rights issue announced last month by 6 p.m. on Jan. 14, or S$0.30 per share in cash if LCD does not make such an announcement, the companies said.

The controlling shareholders of Aspial and Fragrance and their family members hold a combined 29.3 percent stake in LCD, whose businesses includes hospitality and property development. ($1 = 1.3310 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

