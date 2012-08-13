LCH.Clearnet raises margins for some Spanish, Italian debt

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - LCH.Clearnet on Monday said it will raise the extra deposit it requires for trading some Spanish and Italian bonds, which will take effect on Tuesday and be reflected in margin calls on Wednesday.

The clearinghouse said it will increase the charge placed on Spanish bonds with maturities from 10 to 15 years to 18.35 percent, from 16 percent. Charges on bonds that have maturities between two and 3.25 years will also increase to 6.4 percent, from 5 percent.

Charges on Spanish bonds that have maturities between 1.25 and two years will also increase to 4.4 percent, from 3.5 percent and bonds due between 0.75 and 1.25 years will see charges increase to 3.3 percent, from 2.75 percent.

The cost to use trade Italian bonds will also increase. Charges on Italian bonds with maturities between 4.75 percent and seven years will increase to 9.3 percent, from 8.7 percent, and charges on bonds due between 3.25 and 4.75 years will increase to 7.25 percent, from 6.75 percent.