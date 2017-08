Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment manager LCM Asset Management appointed Chris D'Auria, a former Deutsche Bank executive, to head its global business development efforts.

At Deutsche Bank, D'Auria was a managing director and co-head of the bank's global collateralized loan obligation business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)