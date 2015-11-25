UPDATE 1-French poultry firm LDC steps up investment, woos farmers to fight imports

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France’s largest poultry processor LDC is accelerating investments in its plants and offering more support to farmers as it tries to raise production to counter heavy imports, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

LDC aims to capture 20 percent of the fresh chicken volumes currently accounted for by cheaper imports, which in turn represent about 40 percent of total chicken consumption in France, Denis Lambert said.

The group will complete over two years a planned 100 million euro ($106 million) investment to modernise plants acquired from agricultural group Avril, after initially projecting to invest the sum over five years, he told reporters.

LDC concluded in March the acquisition of poultry processing plants from Avril, and Lambert said it had now signed an agreement to buy two plants from cooperative Agrial after entering exclusive talks in October.

He did not disclose financial terms of the deal with Agrial.

To ensure it has sufficient volumes, the group is trying to lure more farms to add to the 5,500 livestock farmers who currently supply its plants.

“If we don’t have the farmers with us we won’t be able to reconquer the volumes that are imported,” Lambert said. “There are people who need us to help them to invest and there are farmers starting out whom we can support financially.”

More favourable conditions for poultry farmers, who generally have supply contracts with processors, compared with cattle or pig farmers who have protested this year against a market downturn, were also attracting potential recruits, LDC executives said.

The company reported first-half current operating income of 82.3 million euros, compared with a restated figure of 70.1 million euros for the year-earlier period, and maintained guidance for stable current operating profit of just over 150 million euros for its 2015/16 financial year to end February.

The second half would be tougher in poultry in view of a strong performance in the year-earlier period and a year-on-year rise in the price of cereals used in poultry feed, LDC said.

But rising profits for its convenience food division, after a turnaround effort in the past three years, would help group results, it said.

The group would continue to look at acquisition opportunities, including in other European countries after expanding in Poland through the takeover of Drop, Lambert added.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)