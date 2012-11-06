FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LDK Solar, Sumitomo end solar supply contract
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-LDK Solar, Sumitomo end solar supply contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese solar power equipment maker LDK Solar has agreed to end its solar wafer supply contract with Sumitomo Corp, and will receive $33.4 million from the Japanese conglomerate.

The eight-year supply agreement was signed in 2008 and Sumitomo had made an advanced payment of a part of the contract’s value to LDK Solar. LDK Solar did not specify a reason for the contract’s termination.

“We look forward to establishing a new commercial relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners as we navigate the current industry challenges,” chairman Xiaofeng Peng said on Tuesday.

LDK Solar said it was assessing the financial impact of the contract termination and related charges on 2012 earnings.

Prices for solar panels have crashed in the past two years, hitting profit across the sector. Chinese firms face additional pressure from anti-dumping fights with Europe and the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.