March 19, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-LDK Solar lowers Q4 revenue outlook range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese solar company LDK Solar Co Ltd lowered the top end of its fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and said gross margins would be hit by falling market prices for wafers and modules.

The company said on Monday revenues for the quarter would be around $440 million to $450 million, down from its previous forecast of $440 million to $520 million.

Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to post revenue of $431.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LDK Solar, which will report fourth-quarter results on April 12, said gross margins were hurt by inventory write-down and the realisation of impairment charges on purchase agreements.

The company forecast wafer shipments between 215 and 220 megawatts (MW) and cells and module shipments between 250 and 260 MW in the quarter. It had earlier projected wafer shipments between 200 MW and 270 MW, and module shipments between 180 MW and 270 MW.

Shares of LDK Solar closed at $4.90 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

