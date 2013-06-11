FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LDK Solar quarterly loss widens as panel prices remain low
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

LDK Solar quarterly loss widens as panel prices remain low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Debt-laden LDK Solar Co Ltd’s first-quarter loss widened as prices of panels remained dismally low due to a supply glut in China and withdrawal of subsidies in Europe.

The Chinese company’s net loss widened to $187.1 million, or $1.21 per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $185.2 million, or $1.46 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue nearly halved to $104.3 million.

LDK Solar is one of the most heavily indebted Chinese solar companies, with a majority of its more than $3 billion debt due next year.

