FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LDK Solar sells 20 pct stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

LDK Solar sells 20 pct stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chinese solar power equipment company LDK Solar has sold a 20 percent stake to Heng Rui Xin Energy it said on Monday, raising new funds for the U.S.-listed company.

Heng Rui is to buy new shares at 86 cents apiece, a premium of 21 percent to the stock’s $0.71 closing price on Friday.

As solar panel prices continue to fall, Chinese solar companies are struggling with heavy debt loads, triggering expectations many will be forced to seek a new infusion of funds through takeovers or mergers.

Based on 133.5 million shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data, Heng Rui’s stake will cost it about $23 million.

Besides the equity stake, Heng Rui will receive a right to appoint three directors on LDK’s board. The companies will also add two independent directors to the board.

Heng Rui is a state-backed company involved in solar investments, according to a press statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.