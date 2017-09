Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ldlc Com Sa :

* H1 revenue 129 million euros versus 106.8 million euros in H1 last year

* H1 operating income 4.6 million euros versus 3.1 million euros last year

* H1 net income 2.7 million euros versus 2.0 million euros last year

* Confirms FY revenue objective of about 295 million euros

* Raises FY operating income objective from 10 million euros to 12 million euros