Sept 17 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* H1 net income group share 4.2 million euros, up 25.5 pct

* H1 group revenue 180.5 million euros, up 9.9 pct

* H1 revenue from operations 147.5 million euros versus 118.9 million euros last year

* Increases FY target of revenue from operations to 300 million euros

* Confirms target of 6,900 beds at end of 2014

