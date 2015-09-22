FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PROFILE-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
September 22, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

PROFILE-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Position: Prime Minister of Greece Incumbent: Alexis Tsipras Date of Birth: July 28, 1974 First Term: Jan 26 to Aug. 20 2015 Second Term: Sworn in Sept 21, 2015 for four-year term

Key Facts:

- Tsipras has transformed an obscure, far-left fringe party into the strongest force in Greek politics today, propelled largely by a wave of anti-austerity anger that has pushed up poverty and unemployment in Greece.

- He assumed office in January 2015 at the age of 40, making him one of Greece’s youngest-ever prime ministers. He has shown a desire to break from the past, becoming the first prime minister to take a civil rather than a religious oath during his swearing-in ceremonies, where he showed up without a tie.

- A civil engineer by training, Tsipras has been involved in leftist politics from his student days, when he was a member of the Communist youth. He became leader of Syriza in 2008 and was elected to parliament in 2009.

- Tsipras has railed against austerity and the 240-billion-euro bailout programme backed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund that he says has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Greece. He has also worried European partners and financial markets with a demand that a big chunk of Greek debt should be written off.

- After months of fierce fighting with other euro zone countries, Tsipras was forced in June to impose capital controls and then called a referendum for July on an offered bailout, urging Greeks to reject it. They did, but he was forced to accept another, tougher offer to keep Greece in the euro zone.

- The Greek parliament approved the new bailout and some members of his Syriza party broke away to form their own.

- Tsipras called an election for Sept. 20 and won, again forming a government in coalition with the small rightwing Independent Greeks party.

- Tsipras is not married, but lives with his partner with whom he has two sons.

Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
