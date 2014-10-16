FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beijing Leadman Biochemistry to acquire stakes in Germany's Diasys units
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beijing Leadman Biochemistry to acquire stakes in Germany's Diasys units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 45 percent and 39 percent stakes in two Shanghai units of Germany’s Diasys Diagnostic Systems for 340.6 million yuan (55.63 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 113.5 million yuan in private placement to boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1txp4QD; bit.ly/1stH0b1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.