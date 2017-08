May 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd. :

* Says it receives three patent licenses with number of ZL 2011 1 0254775.8, ZL 2013 1 0521889.3, and ZL 2015 2 0091104.8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lw9o77

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)