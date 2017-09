Oct 21 (Reuters) - Leadmedia Group SA :

* H1 revenue 15.0 million euros versus 9.7 million euros last year

* H1 EBITDA 1.21 million euros versus 0.99 million euros last year

* Is confident of financial growth in H2