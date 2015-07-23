U.S.-Israeli analytics firm Leadspace raises $18 mln

TEL AVIV, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli start-up Leadspace, which develops predictive analytics technology, has raised $18 million in new funding led by Battery Ventures, the company said on Thursday.

Leadspace, whose software is aimed at business-to-business companies, said it has over 100 customers including Oracle and Microsoft.

Its technology searches lead databases, social media and web resources to help companies better understand customer leads and prospects.

Leadspace, with offices in San Francisco and Israel, is led by Doug Bewsher, the former chief marketing officer of Salesforce.com. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)