April 25 (Reuters) - Leap Wireless International posted a wider q uarterly loss as its churn rate, or customer cancellations, increased.

Net loss for the quarter was $98.4 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with a loss of $96.2 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $825.6 million.

Leap shares closed at $7.71 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.