Leap to sell iPhone
May 31, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Leap to sell iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Leap Wireless International Inc said Thursday it will become the first U.S. provider of prepaid mobile services to sell the Apple Inc iPhone, starting on June 22.

The regional operator, which caters to cost-conscious customers who pay their phone bills in advance, is joining its much bigger national rivals Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp in selling the popular device.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator T-Mobile USA, which competes with Leap for cost-conscious customers, is now the only national network operator that does not sell the iPhone.

T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG. Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.

