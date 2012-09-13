FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leap Wireless to offer iPhone 5 Sept 28
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Leap Wireless to offer iPhone 5 Sept 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Leap Wireless International Inc plans to offer Apple Inc’s iPhone 5 starting on Sept. 28 for customers of its Cricket branded mobile service, the company said on Thursday.

Leap, which started offering Apple’s iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S in June, said it would announce details such as pricing closer to the availability date.

Because Leap customers do not commit to long-term contracts, its pricing for the device may be different from the $200 subsidized retail price announced by Apple.

Leap, which offers prepaid mobile services for cost-conscious customers, will be competing for iPhone customers with the three biggest U.S. mobile providers Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp. Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
