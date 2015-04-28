FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LeapFrog leads $45 mln investment in Indonesia's Reliance Capital
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

LeapFrog leads $45 mln investment in Indonesia's Reliance Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments is leading a $45 million investment in Indonesian financial services provider Reliance Capital Management with the aim of taking it public, a senior executive told Reuters.

LeapFrog’s first investment in Indonesia is aimed at tapping the rising middle class in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, the firm’s partner and Southeast Asia head Michael Fernandes said in an interview in Jakarta.

Over the next year, LeapFrog expects to invest a further $100 million mainly in the insurance-related sector in Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, said Fernandes, the former India country head for Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd . (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.