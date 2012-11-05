LeapFrog 3rd-qtr profit rises

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Educational games maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by new products such as its children’s tablet, LeapPad2.

For the quarter, the company’s profit rose to $41.7 million, or 60 cents per share, from $23 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, known for its interactive reading systems, educational games, books and learning toys, said sales rose 28 percent to $193.1 million.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $174.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.