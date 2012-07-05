FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LeapFrog CFO resigns to pursue personal interest
July 5, 2012 / 10:18 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-LeapFrog CFO resigns to pursue personal interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said Chief Financial Officer Mark Etnyre quit to pursue personal interests.

The resignation of Etnyre, the company’s finance head since March 2010, would be effective Oct. 1.

“In recent months, personal considerations have shifted my priorities closer to home and my immediate family,” Etnyre said in a statement.

LeapFrog shares fell more than 5 percent to $10.75 after the bell.

The stock, which touched a six-year high on Thursday, closed at $11.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

