LeapFrog posts narrower loss, raises full-year profit outlook
August 1, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

LeapFrog posts narrower loss, raises full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 loss/shr $0.12 vs est loss of $0.18/shr

* Q2 rev $71.5 mln vs est $66.3 mln

* Raises FY EPS to $0.61-$0.66 vs est $0.60

Aug 1 (Reuters) - LeapFrog Enterprises Inc posted a narrower-than-expected loss on strong demand for its LeapPad learning tablet, prompting the toy maker to raise its full-year profit outlook.

The company now expects to earn between 61 cents to 66 cents per share for the full year, up from 52 cents to 57 cents it expected earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting it to earn 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Leapfrog posted a second-quarter loss of $8.1 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a loss of $13.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

The maker of educational toys said sales rose 31 percent to $71 million.

Analysts expected the company to post a loss of 18 cents per share, on revenue of $66.3 million in the second quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $11.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

