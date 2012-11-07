FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Leap Wireless posts quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Leap Wireless posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Leap posted a net profit due to a recent gain, and not because of a rise in demand for its high-speed broadband services)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Low-cost mobile firm Leap Wireless International Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by a nearly $130 million net gain from a recent spectrum sale to Verizon Wireless.

The company reported a net profit of $25 million attributable to common stockholders, or 32 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $68.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.