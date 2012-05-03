UPDATE 2-Lear's profit beats on strength in N. America

* Q1 adj EPS $1.38 vs est $1.22

* Q1 rev $3.64 bln vs est $3.60 bln

* North America rev rises 15 pct to $1.39 bln

* Company maintains full-year sales forecast

* Shares up as much as 4 percent

May 3 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Lear Corp posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations as the company gained from a pickup in North American auto sales.

U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April as buyers replaced aging vehicles and the broader economy showed signs of strength.

BMW and Ford Motor Co, two of Lear’s largest customers, have seen their U.S. sales rise 14 percent and 5 percent, respectively, so far this year.

Lear -- which makes seat frames, recliner mechanisms, headrests and seat foam -- said sales in North America jumped 15 percent to $1.39 billion.

Production volumes in North America were helped by a rise in vehicle production after last year’s earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the company said in a statement.

For the full year, Lear stood by its total sales forecast of $13.85 billion to $14.35 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $14.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which had agreed to buy specialty textile producer Guilford Mills last month, disclosed that the purchase price is about $260 million.

For the first quarter, Lear earned $1.38 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $3.64 billion.

Sales at the seating segment, which contributes 77 percent to total revenue, rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion.

The company, which had said it expects performance improvements to lift margins at the segment in the second half, now expects them to remain unchanged because of better-than-expected performance in the quarter.

However, Lear said earnings at the segment were partly offset by higher product development costs and customer price cuts.

The company’s shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value since touching a year high last July, were up 3 percent at $42.30 in late-morning trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.