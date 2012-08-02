FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lear Corp's net income down 18 pct on weak Europe
August 2, 2012 / 11:30 AM / in 5 years

Lear Corp's net income down 18 pct on weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lear Corp second-quarter earnings fell 18 percent linked to “challenging” business conditions in Europe, the Michigan-based auto supplier of seats and electric power management systems said on Thursday.

Excluding one-time items, Lear’s earnings per share of $1.35 beat the $1.28 per-share forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lear reported net income of $145.4 million, or earnings of $1.45 per diluted share compared with $177.5 million, or $1.65 earnings per diluted share a year ago.

Net sales were essentially flat at $3.665 billion for the quarter from $3.676 billion a year earlier.

