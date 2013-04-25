FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lear profit tops estimate, share buyback boosted
April 25, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Lear profit tops estimate, share buyback boosted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 25 (Reuters) - Lear Corp posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and boosted its share buyback program by $750 million.

The maker of auto seats and electrical power systems also boosted its full-year production forecasts across all regions and reaffirmed its outlook for 2013 sales.

Net income in the first quarter attributable to Lear fell 19 percent to $108.5 million, or $1.13 a share, from $134.1 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, Lear earned $1.30 a share, 20 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue rose 8 percent from last year to $3.95 billion, while analysts expected $3.71 billion.

