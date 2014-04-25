Auto parts maker Lear's profit rises on higher vehicle production

April 25 (Reuters) - Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by an increase in global vehicle production.

Net income attributable to Lear rose to $122 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $108.5 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Lear earned $1.84 per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $4.36 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)