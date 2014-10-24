REFILE-Lear Corp profit up 24 pct as seating sales rises

(Corrects dateline to Oct 24 from Oct 23)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in global vehicle production.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $140.1 million, or $1.72 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $112.8 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Lear earned $1.93 per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $4.23 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)