Car seat maker Lear Corp's quarterly profit jumps
January 30, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Car seat maker Lear Corp's quarterly profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lear Corp, a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from North America and a tax gain.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $261.8 million, or $3.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $72.8 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Lear earned $2.27 per share.

The company had a tax gain of $41.7 million in the quarter.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $4.55 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
