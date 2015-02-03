Marcato Capital's McGuire urges Lear Corp to split up

(Reuters) - Lear Corp’s said activist investor Mick McGuire has urged the company to split its car seat and electrical parts businesses into two publicly traded companies.

“The board of directors and the management at Lear take all input from shareholders very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating his proposal,” a Lear spokesman told Reuters.

Lear’s shares were up 5.1 percent at $108.08 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

CNBC reported McGuire's approach to Lear earlier on Tuesday. (cnb.cx/1u1TXwW)

McGuire wrote to Lear CEO Matt Simoncini on Tuesday, saying splitting the businesses could value the two companies at a combined $145 per share, the spokesman said.

The company’s seat business accounts for more than three-quarters of its total revenue, with the electrical parts business accounting for the rest.

McGuire’s hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, was Lear’s fourth-largest shareholder as of Sept. 30, with a 4.58 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In March 2013, Lear avoided a proxy battle with Marcato Capital and Oskie Capital Management LLC by agreeing to increase and speed up its share buyback program and expand the size of its board to nine from eight. (reut.rs/1x6D2Et)