Marcato Capital's McGuire urges Lear Corp to split up - CNBC

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor Mick McGuire has urged Lear Corp’s chief executive to split the company’s car seat and electrical parts businesses into two publicly traded companies, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

McGuire, in a letter to Lear CEO Matt Simoncini on Tuesday, said splitting the businesses could value the two companies at a combined $145 per share, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1u1TXwW)

Lear’s shares were up 4.9 percent at $107.81 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s seats business accounts for more than three-quarters of its total revenue, with the electrical parts business accounting for the rest.

McGuire’s hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, was Lear’s fourth-largest shareholder as of Sept. 30 with 4.58 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Lear spokesman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)