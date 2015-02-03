FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marcato Capital's McGuire urges Lear Corp to split up - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Marcato Capital's McGuire urges Lear Corp to split up - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor Mick McGuire has urged Lear Corp’s chief executive to split the company’s car seat and electrical parts businesses into two publicly traded companies, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

McGuire, in a letter to Lear CEO Matt Simoncini on Tuesday, said splitting the businesses could value the two companies at a combined $145 per share, CNBC reported. (cnb.cx/1u1TXwW)

Lear’s shares were up 4.9 percent at $107.81 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s seats business accounts for more than three-quarters of its total revenue, with the electrical parts business accounting for the rest.

McGuire’s hedge fund, Marcato Capital Management, was Lear’s fourth-largest shareholder as of Sept. 30 with 4.58 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A Lear spokesman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.