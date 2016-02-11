FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LeasePlan postpones 1.55bn LBO bond - sources
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

LeasePlan postpones 1.55bn LBO bond - sources

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - LeasePlan has postponed the 1.55bn-equivalent holding company bond backing its leveraged buyout, according to several sources.

The transaction delay comes despite lead managers sending out official price talk on the deal on Wednesday evening. A euro five-year non-call two-year was talked at 7.50 to 8%.

A euro seven-year non-call three year was talked at 8 to 8.25% and a US dollar five-year non-call two-year was talked at 8.25% area.

A banker close to the deal said that with markets taking a turn for the worse on Thursday, they have now opted to shelve the high-yield deal.

An announcement seen by an investor also cited “adverse market circumstances”. It added that as LeasePlan’s financials go stale on Friday, the company will have to wait until mid-March before trying to issue the transaction again.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and ING are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.