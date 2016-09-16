FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LeasePlan to appoint Tex Gunning CEO
September 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

LeasePlan to appoint Tex Gunning CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - LeasePlan, the world's largest auto-leasing company, said on Friday it will appoint Tex Gunning as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 20.

Current CEO Vahid Daemi is retiring but will remain in an advisory role through next year.

Gunning was previously CEO of logistics company TNT Express through its $4.8 billion acquisition by FedEx which closed in May.

LeasePlan was purchased this year for 3.7 billion euros by a group of investors including Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM, Denmark's largest pension fund ATP, GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

