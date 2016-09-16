GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as weak data crimp Fed hike chances, oil slips
* Weak U.S. data reduce likelihood of Fed rate hike in September
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 LeasePlan, the world's largest auto-leasing company, said on Friday it will appoint Tex Gunning as chief executive officer, effective Sept. 20.
Current CEO Vahid Daemi is retiring but will remain in an advisory role through next year.
Gunning was previously CEO of logistics company TNT Express through its $4.8 billion acquisition by FedEx which closed in May.
LeasePlan was purchased this year for 3.7 billion euros by a group of investors including Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM, Denmark's largest pension fund ATP, GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from three-week lows on Friday as Apple-related shares rose on strong sales of new iPhone 7 and as bank shares were bought back after heavy selling earlier this week.
ZURICH, Sept 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8204 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .