FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LeasePlan inspected by Italian competition authorities
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 29, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

LeasePlan inspected by Italian competition authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) - Dutch leasing company LeasePlan said its Italian unit had been visited on Wednesday by the Italian competition authority (AGCM), which was carrying out an investigation into companies active in the Italian long-term renting industry.

The leasing and fleet management company, which was sold last week by carmaker Volkswagen and German bank Metzler to a consortium of institutional investors, said it would cooperate with the investigation.

”LeasePlan takes the investigation by the competition authority very seriously,“ the company said in a statement. ”The company will refrain from further comment. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.