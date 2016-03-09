FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

LeasePlan relaunches 1.55bn LBO deal - lead

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - LeasePlan is relaunching a 1.55bn-equivalent buyout bond and is hoping to price the transaction as soon as Friday, according to a lead.

The Dutch vehicle-leasing company will hold a London group lunch today at 12:30pm and a global conference call at 4pm.

The issuer attempted to price the three-tranche bond on February 11, but pulled the deal after deteriorating credit markets saw investors demand higher yields.

It is looking to sell a euro five-year non-call two, a euro seven-year non-call three and a US dollar five-year non-call two via JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and ING. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

